Government to regularise ULC lands, says Telangana Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government had taken another decision to clear pending applications related to Section 22-A and regularise urban land ceiling (ULC) lands. He blamed the previous government for failing to act despite issuing a GO in 2016.

Sources said the initiative is expected to benefit 20,000 to 30,000 landowners in the state.

In a release, the minister said people had faced difficulties as they lost rights over their lands and were unable to carry out transactions. The government was taking a series of measures, in line with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive, to provide fast-track solutions to land-related issues arising from Section 22-A.

Clear instructions had been issued to process pending applications for regularisation of ULC lands that had been partly regularised as well as those that had not been regularised. Memo No. 48062/ULC/A1/2026-1 was issued on Sunday, directing officials to clear pending applications as per GOs 455, 456, 747 and 92 issued under the ULC Act and begin the regularisation process as per rules.

The government was also taking steps to resolve 12 issues relating to Section 22A on a fast-track basis, he said. A high-level committee had been formed for the purpose, while memos were issued as per GOs 118 and 76 to allow registration of houses and plots with permissions from GHMC, HMDA, DTCP and municipal bodies.

“Other pending issues will also be addressed soon,” Srinivasa Reddy said, adding that the government’s priority was to resolve decades-old land-related problems faced by people.