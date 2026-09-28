High alert sounded for heavy rain in Khammam

KHAMMAM: With the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district over the next five days, Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Ankit has directed officials to remain on high alert and take all precautionary measures to prevent inconvenience to the public. On the other hand, with huge water at uppercatchment area the flood in Godavari is increasing at Bhadrachalam.

According to officials, the first warning level at 43 feet was issued at 5 pm on Sunday. The administration has alerted the officials.

The collector said a 24×7 control room has been set up at the Integrated District Offices (IDOC) to promptly address problems arising from heavy rains and flooding. The control room, located in Room G-19 at the IDOC, can be contacted at 08744-241950 round the clock.

Personnel from various departments have been deployed in three shifts to receive complaints and emergency information from the public and immediately communicate them to the concerned officials, he said.

Ankit instructed control room staff to record every call in a dedicated register and immediately forward details of the reported problem to the concerned department for necessary action.

Officials were also directed to continuously monitor the rainfall and flood situation and expedite relief and rescue measures wherever required.

The collector urged people to contact the 24×7 control room at 08744-241950 to report any problems or emergencies caused by heavy rains, floods or other weather-related situations.