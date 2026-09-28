KTR to Revanth: Prove Sircilla land grab allegations or apologise to people

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for alleging that 8,000 acres of land were grabbed in Sircilla, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the former was welcome to visit the Assembly constituency while asking him to release a white paper on the said lands.

The BRS leader was referring to the chief minister stating that 8,000 acres of government land were grabbed in Sircilla, of which 2,400 acres have been recovered by his government.

He demanded that the Revanth Reddy government disclose complete details, including the survey numbers, extent of land and names of those involved. “If the allegations are true, the government must place the facts before the people. If they cannot be proved, the chief minister must apologise to the people of Sircilla,” he said.

Rama Rao demanded that the Apparel Park and the 88-acre Weaving Park be fully operationalised and that new industries be brought to Sircilla.

‘40% of crops damaged in Palamuru region’

Later in the evening, Rama Rao visited the Nagarkurnool district and expressed concern over crops drying up across the Palamuru region despite the availability of water. During his visit to Deshitikyal village, he visited cotton and maize fields, and interacted with the farmers.

He said more than 40 per cent of the crops in the region were damaged.