Mini Medaram Jatara scheduled for February 2027 in Telangana

MULUGU: The mini version of the Medaram Jatara, one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, will be held from February 17 to 20, 2027. The temple trust committee announced the dates on Sunday.

While the state government officially organises the biennial Medaram Jatara, temple priests conduct the mini-Jatara, or Manda Melige, in the intervening year at the request of devotees.

According to Sammakka-Sarlamma Medaram Temple Pujarula Sangam president Siddaboina Jagga Rao, rituals including temple cleaning, worship and village confinement will be held on February 17. On February 18, the deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshipped with turmeric and vermillion. The Manda Melige ritual will be held on February 19 and 20.

“The deities Sammakka and Saralamma are worshipped according to our tribal traditions. As part of Manda Melige, villagers come together to clean the temples. Devotees are allowed to have darshan of the deities at the temple,” Jagga Rao said.