Minister Kishan slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘doublespeak’ on Election Commission

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday found fault with what he called “doublespeak” of Rahul Gandhi — boasting about their victory when the Congress wins and blaming the EVMs or the Election Commission when the party loses.

Describing Rahul’s comments as an attack on constitutional bodies, the BJP leader reminded everyone that the Congress had backed the EC’s work when it won the Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana Assembly elections. “A senior Congress leader in Kerala had credited the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for purification of electoral rolls by deleting fake votes and also said it had helped them win the polls,” Kishan said.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters, the Union minister said: “They are just exhibiting their political immaturity by blaming the EC when they lose elections. The EC does not have the onus of making Rahul Gandhi prime minister. A party which imposed Emergency in 1975 and denied freedom of the press, human rights and kept the opposition leaders behind bars doesn’t have the moral right to talk about the Constitution.”

“Congress had even recommended removal of the election commissioners to the President when they found that they were not on the same page. We are being forced to move the court to exercise our right to protest. It’s shameful that Revanth Reddy, instead of solving problems of people in the state, is going to Kerala and saying that he is ready to sacrifice for the sake of the Sonia Gandhi family,” he added.