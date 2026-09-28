Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Jaiswal launches graduates’ voter registration drive across several districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, on Sunday launched the graduates’ voter registration drive for Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts as part of the Graduates’ Sammelanam 2026 programme organised under the leadership of TPCC spokesperson Gauri Satish at Narsingi.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar called upon the Congress workers to actively participate in the voter registration process and ensure that all eligible graduates in the three districts enrol as voters.

He said the registration drive would be carried out under the supervision of the respective district in-charge ministers, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and district Congress presidents. He said he would oversee the process as Hyderabad district in-charge minister, ministers D Sridhar Babu and Damodar Rajanarsimha would oversee the process in Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts respectively.