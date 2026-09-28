Telangana Tourism launches digital initiatives

HYDERABAD: Telangana Tourism marked World Tourism Day on Sunday by launching a series of digital and technology-driven initiatives aimed at making tourist information more accessible, strengthening the skills of tourism personnel and enhancing visitor experiences.

A redesigned Telangana Tourism website was launched as a single platform providing information on tourist destinations, attractions, experiences and other tourism-related details across the State. An online registration facility for homestays was also introduced to simplify the process for operators.

A new Telangana Tourism promotional trailer showcasing the State’s heritage, culture, natural landscapes, cuisine and tourism experiences was also unveiled.

The department launched a Guide Learning Management programme using 360-degree technology to enhance the knowledge, skills and digital capabilities of tourism guides. The technology-enabled platform is intended to support continuous training and skill development.

To encourage people to explore Telangana and share their experiences on social media, the department launched the ‘My Telangana.. My Destination’ digital media campaign. Videos and poster creatives were released as part of the campaign.

Two panel discussions were held on ‘AI, Digital Technology — The Future of Tourism’ and ‘Emerging Trends in Tourism — Eco-tourism, Cinema, Sports and Heritage’. Experts from the tourism and technology sectors participated in the discussions.

Special stalls showcasing tourism destinations, attractions and opportunities across the districts of Telangana were also set up. The Heritage Telangana department displayed sculptures, while the State Art Gallery showcased artworks and paintings. A stall organised by NITHM highlighted education and skill-development programmes in tourism and hospitality.

The redesigned Telangana Tourism website is accessible at https://tgtdc.in/home.