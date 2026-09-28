Train services hit by OHE fault near Maula Ali railway station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Train services were affected after a technical fault developed in the overhead equipment (OHE) near Moula Ali railway station on Sunday, leading to the detention and regulation of a few trains.

The Sathavahana Express, which was affected by the fault, was subsequently cleared. The Palnadu Express was detained at Moula Ali and later cleared with the assistance of a diesel locomotive.

Railway authorities took up restoration works and are expected to complete them shortly.

Meanwhile, Train No. 17659 Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam Road Kakatiya Express will be diverted via the Malkajgiri route and will skip its scheduled stoppage at Moula Ali.

The incident comes two weeks after an OHE failure near Moula Ali disrupted train services in the Secunderabad division. An Intercity Express was reportedly stopped near Moula Ali after the fault occurred while it was approaching Secunderabad station.

The earlier incident caused a loud sound, triggering panic among some passengers, who reportedly rushed out of the train. Several trains were detained for nearly an hour, while some others departed from Secunderabad with minimal delay, according to railway officials.