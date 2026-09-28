Worker from Tamil Nadu found dead in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: A 35-year-old migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu was allegedly murdered in a flat at Shah Apartments on Road No. 6 in Meerbagh Colony, Nalgonda, after midnight on Saturday.

The vcitim was identified as Marian Muthu, a native of Tamil Nadu.

According to police, a group of five to six labourers had arrived in Nalgonda around 20 days ago to carry out ‘modulation’ work for a Chennai-based shopping mall. The company had provided them accommodation in a flat at Shah Apartments.

After midnight on Saturday, residents noticed Marian Muthu lying in a pool of blood inside the flat and alerted police. The other workers staying in the flat fled the scene following the incident.

Nalgonda Two Town police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Nalgonda Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police suspect that a dispute over the distribution of wages may have led to the murder. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim may have died after his head was allegedly slammed against the floor.

Police registered a case and launched a search for the absconding workers.