12 unions in fray for TGSRTC elections

HYDERABAD: A decade after the last recognised union election, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set for a fresh contest, with 12 unions in the fray and polling scheduled for October 9. Around 39,000 employees will vote through secret ballot, with campaigns focusing on the proposed merger with the government, pending pay revision and arrears, staff shortages, and workload.

The recognised union will get the statutory platform to negotiate with TGSRTC management and the government on labour issues. The last election was held in July 2016.

The unions contesting are Employees Union, Telangana Mazdoor Union, Staff and Workers Federation, National Mazdoor Union, Karmika Sangh, Karmika Parishad, Bahujana Workers Union, Telangana RTC Workers Union, Staff and Workers Union, Samajika Telangana Mazdoor Union, Bahujana Karmika Union and Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union.