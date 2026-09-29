Assembly Secretariat paves the way for bypoll in Khairatabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly Secretariat on Monday issued a Gazette notification disqualifying Danam Nagender as MLA from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency and declaring the seat vacant.

Assembly Secretary Rendla Thirupathi, in the notification, cited the Telangana High Court judgment delivered on September 18 and stated that, in accordance with the court’s orders, Nagender, who was elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly from Khairatabad, stood disqualified with effect from April 23, 2024.

The disqualification was made under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule, read with Article 191(2) of the Constitution of India. Consequently, the notification stated that the Khairatabad Assembly seat stood vacant with effect from April 23, 2024.

The Assembly Secretariat, however, has not clarified whether Nagender would be required to return the salary and allowances drawn by him from April 23, 2024, until the date of his disqualification.