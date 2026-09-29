Assembly Secretariat paves the way for bypoll in Khairatabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly Secretariat on Monday issued a Gazette notification disqualifying Danam Nagender as MLA from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency and declaring the seat vacant.
Assembly Secretary Rendla Thirupathi, in the notification, cited the Telangana High Court judgment delivered on September 18 and stated that, in accordance with the court’s orders, Nagender, who was elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly from Khairatabad, stood disqualified with effect from April 23, 2024.
The disqualification was made under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule, read with Article 191(2) of the Constitution of India. Consequently, the notification stated that the Khairatabad Assembly seat stood vacant with effect from April 23, 2024.
The Assembly Secretariat, however, has not clarified whether Nagender would be required to return the salary and allowances drawn by him from April 23, 2024, until the date of his disqualification.
Sources said the petitioners were likely to approach the High Court again, seeking directions for Nagender to deposit the salary and allowances he had received since April 23, 2024.
Meanwhile, Nagender told reporters on Monday that he was ready to face a byelection and claimed that the people would “show the game” to the Opposition parties.
Referring to a popular film dialogue, he said, “Yevadu kodite mind block avuthundo... ala byelection results vastayi” (The byelection results will be such that those who are hit by them will be left with blank minds).
‘Kishan won LS seat with stolen votes’
Nagender also alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad in 2024 using stolen votes. He further alleged that the BJP had won elections across the country by stealing votes.
He also alleged that thousands of votes had been deleted from the electoral rolls in his Khairatabad Assembly constituency and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the entire process relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.