Black granite chosen for Bhadrachalam temple makeover

KHAMMAM: The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam is set to acquire a new architectural grandeur, with the state government deciding to use black granite for renovation and expansion works aimed at ensuring that the structures remain intact for generations to come.
In view of the limited space available within the temple premises, a large stone-carving workshop has been established at the ‘Gokulam’ lands belonging to the temple at Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. High-quality black granite stones are being transported from Gururajapalli in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy formally launched the stone-carving works. Skilled sculptors are currently engaged in shaping the massive granite blocks according to precise measurements and carving them into pillars, doorways and other architectural elements.
As part of the renovation, the structures extending from the first ‘prakaram’ to the second ‘prakaram’ will be interconnected using the specially carved stones.
Construction as per ‘Pancharatra Agama’
The renovation plan has been prepared in accordance with Sri Vaishnava traditions and the principles of Pancharatra Agama, with the aim of ensuring strict adherence to traditional religious and architectural practices.
The shrines of Goddess Lakshmi Thayaru and Abhayanjaneya Swamy, along with the sanctums dedicated to the Alwars, are also being developed entirely in stone.
The area associated with the highly significant ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ is being given an elaborate makeover featuring intricate stone carvings and traditional sculptural designs.
Two dedicated teams of sculptors are working round the clock, with the target of completing the major works ahead of the upcoming Mukkoti Ekadashi and Sri Rama Navami festivities.
Once completed, the renovation is expected to significantly enhance the architectural grandeur of the temple and its surroundings, giving Bhadrachalam a distinctive traditional appearance befitting its status as the spiritual abode of Lord Rama.