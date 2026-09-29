Black granite chosen for Bhadrachalam temple makeover

KHAMMAM: The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam is set to acquire a new architectural grandeur, with the state government deciding to use black granite for renovation and expansion works aimed at ensuring that the structures remain intact for generations to come.

In view of the limited space available within the temple premises, a large stone-carving workshop has been established at the ‘Gokulam’ lands belonging to the temple at Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. High-quality black granite stones are being transported from Gururajapalli in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy formally launched the stone-carving works. Skilled sculptors are currently engaged in shaping the massive granite blocks according to precise measurements and carving them into pillars, doorways and other architectural elements.

As part of the renovation, the structures extending from the first ‘prakaram’ to the second ‘prakaram’ will be interconnected using the specially carved stones.