BRS opposes real estate business in the guise of bullet train project: KTR

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS was not against the proposed bullet train project, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the pink party would oppose real estate businesses operating under the guise of the project.

Several farmers who are likely to lose their lands to the bullet train project in Bahadurpally met with Rama Rao. During the meeting, the former minister expressed his ire over police officers taking farmers who oppose the land acquisition into custody.

He alleged that around 4,000 police personnel had visited the houses of the farmers. The BRS leader asked the farmers to send photos if police personnel visit their lands in the future.

Exuding confidence that the BRS will win the next Assembly elections, Rama Rao said that the party would give pattas to Bahadurpally farmers after it forms the government.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with party leaders regarding the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar graduates’ MLC election, he expressed confidence that the BRS would retain the seat. He added that the BRS would also win the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC seat.

Rama Rao, who enrolled as a voter for the graduates’ MLC polls on Monday, called upon party activists to actively participate in the voter enrolment drive for the MLC polls.