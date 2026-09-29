CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation, inaugurate development works worth Rs 345 cr in Sircilla

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate and lay foundation for various development works worth Rs 345.78 crore in Sircilla Assembly constituency on Wednesday. He will also address a public meeting in the segment.

Revanth, who will be in New Delhi to attend Tuesday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, will be travelling directly to Sircilla on Wednesday for his first visit to the constituency since assuming office as the chief minister.

The main focus of his visit to Sircilla, which is being represented by BRS working president KT Rama Rao since 2009, will be on the empowerment of weavers and women.

During his visit, the chief minister will launch Netanna Bazar, which is aimed at promoting the Sircilla clothes, lay the foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential Schools to be constructed in Sircilla and Vemulawada with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Telangana Public Schools, which will have classes from pre-primary to Intermediate, will be opened in Sircilla and Konaraopet.

The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for development works in Vemulawada to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 99.40 crore, as well as temple development works, totalling 26, including drinking water, drainage, electricity, shopping complexes and construction of a CC road on the north side of the temple.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a sub-registrar office in Vemulawada, construction of buildings of Thangallapalli, Veernapalli, Vemulawada rural and Rudrangi tahsildar offices and RDO offices in Sircilla and Vemualwda.

He will also lay stone for a godown with a storage capacity of 10,000 tonnes in Rudrangi and inaugurate a Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavan in Sircilla.