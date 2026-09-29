Congress unable to explain what vote chori is: BJP

HYDERABAD: The state unit of the BJP on Monday strongly condemned the Congress for its anti-Chief Election Commissioner rally, accusing the Revanth Reddy government of “misusing state police machinery” to suppress the opposition while giving a free hand to the ruling party-backed protests targeting a constitutional authority.

In a press statement issued here, state BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash alleged that the Congress was deliberately targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as it opposes purification of electoral rolls.

Subhash said that the Congress, which had earlier raised “fake narratives” of “vote chori” and “seat chori”, was now alleging “Constitution chori” without explaining how the Election Commission had violated the Constitution.

The Congress is targeting Gyanesh Kumar because the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is aimed at identifying and eliminating bogus, duplicate and ineligible entries from electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said it has become a habit for the Congress to discredit constitutional institutions. He stated that the statement given by the EC members reinforces trust in the institution.

“Claims that 13 crore voters have been removed is pure propaganda aimed at misleading the people. Rahul is not factoring the reasons for removal and concluding that the entire process is vote theft,” he said.