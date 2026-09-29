Expedite construction of residential schools: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed engineering officials to accelerate the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School buildings and complete the works within the deadlines set by the government.

During a review meeting on Young India Integrated Schools (YIIRS) held at Praja Bhavan, Vikramarka said that engineering officials must work round-the-clock and ensure that the project, which has been accorded the “highest priority” by the government, is completed at the earliest.

“The primary objective of this project is to provide quality education of international standards to poor students across the state, irrespective of their caste or religion. Bringing children from SC, ST, BC, OC and minority communities together on a common campus and providing them with the best possible education through an integrated system would help promote social equality among students,” he said.

The deputy chief minister directed the engineering officials to immediately prepare a special “work calendar” in coordination with the respective district collectors for the completion of these school buildings being constructed in every Assembly constituency. He also instructed the officials to review the progress of works on a weekly basis and submit regular reports to him.

Vikramarka also directed that CCTV cameras be installed at all construction sites to enable continuous monitoring of the works from the field level. He said that he would personally conduct surprise inspections of the under-construction YIIRS from the second week of October.

Telangana Educational & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Managing Director I Ganapathi Reddy informed the meeting that so far the YIIRS have been sanctioned for 87 Assembly constituencies, with construction works already progressing rapidly at 70 schools.