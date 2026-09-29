Formula E case: ACB seeks passports of BRS leader KT Rama Rao, three other accused

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials filed a petition before the ACB court seeking the production of the passport of the BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao and three other accused in the Formula E Race case.

Advocate J Laxman, representing KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday confirmed that the ACB filed a petition before the ACB court for the production of the passport of Rama Rao. "But, we have not received any notice so far. Once we receive a notice we will file a counter. The passport of KTR has not been impounded," the advocate said.

It may be recalled that the the ACB registered a case against BRS working president and the then Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, on the then Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on December 19, 2024 and also the then HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy and they are named as A-1, A-2 and A-3 in the Formula E Race case.

The other two accused in the case are: the then sports consultant GVLN Kiran Malleswara Rao and FEO representative Alberto Longo. The ACB filed the petition to impound the passports of four accused. The local officials could not impound the passport of a foreigner.

The charges are that a total payment of Rs 54,88,87,043 was paid to Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO), a company registered under the laws of the United Kingdom, and others. Payments were made in foreign currency in violation of the existing rules and regulations related to foreign exchange remittances.