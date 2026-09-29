Four passengers dead, four injured as auto rams lorry

ADILABAD: Four passengers were killed and four others injured after a passenger auto collided with a lorry near Naspur Gate in Mancherial district on Monday. The injured were shifted to the Mancherial Government Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Agu Soundarya (38), Chinthakuntla Laxmi (30) and Thogiri Sumalatha (25), all from Gudipally village in Mandamarri mandal, and Thatipelly Soniya (20) from Dharmaraopet in Kasipet mandal.

The injured were identified as auto driver Shegama Prashanth of Venkatapur-Gudipally village in Mandamarri mandal, and Salluri Anusha, Ramtenki Divani and N Laxmi, all from Gudipally village. Salluri Anusha was referred to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further treatment due to her critical condition.

According to police, the auto had picked up passengers in Mancherial and was heading towards Gudipally. Near Naspur Gate, the driver allegedly attempted to cross the divider through a gap and entered the opposite carriageway, where the auto collided with an approaching lorry.

Two passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, police said. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha and other police officials inspected the accident site. Jha also examined CCTV footage and confirmed during the preliminary inquiry that the auto had entered the opposite route through a gap in the divider.

Police said the passengers had completed their work and were returning to their village when the accident occurred in the morning. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.