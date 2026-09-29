Government to fill vacancies in horticulture dept, Oilfed

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday said that the state government is preparing to fill vacant posts in the Horticulture department and Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation Limited (Oilfed).

During a review meeting, the minister instructed officials to not leave any stone unturned in achieving the annual target of bringing two lakh acres under oil palm cultivation. “Provide oil palm plants to farmers in time and ensure their produce is procured without difficulties,” he said.

The minister asked the officials about the distribution of oil palm plants, management of nurseries, provision of drip irrigation and functioning of oil palm factories. He called on the Oilfed and horticulture officials to work in tandem and achieve expansion of oil palm cultivation to two lakh acres.

Officials informed the minister that 47 lakh plants are being raised in 45 farms, of which 9.5 lakh are ready for distribution while another 12 lakh will be ready in the next three months. Around 17.50 lakh plants have already been distributed, they added.