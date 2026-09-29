Smart ration card a document of dignity, not charity: Minister Uttam

NALGONDA: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday distributed smart ration cards to eligible families at Miryalguda and promised to ensure food and water security across the Nagarjunasagar ayacut.

Uttam said that Telangana’s distribution system now covers nearly 1.06 crore ration cards and 3.42 crore people, representing about 85 per cent of the state’s population. “Each beneficiary is receiving 6 kg of free fine rice every month,” he said.

“The smart ration card is a document of dignity, not charity,” he said, adding that receiving and processing of applications is a continuous process.

Responding to a request from Miryalguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy, he announced that additional fair price shops needed in the constituency would be sanctioned within a week.

On irrigation, the minister said that the government was accelerating six lift-irrigation schemes in the Miryalguda segment of the Nagarjunasagar command. “`175 crore have been released, and all six schemes would be completed during the present term,” the minister said.