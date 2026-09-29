Telangana to increase cultivation of pulses to one lakh acres

HYDERABAD: Apprising the Centre of Telangana’s initiatives in natural farming and digital agriculture as well as its efforts to make seeds available for farmers, the state agriculture officials on Monday revealed that plans are afoot to increase pulses cultivation area to one lakh acres in the Rabi season.

Participating in the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2026 being organised at the National Agriculture Science Complex, Pusa in New Delhi, Agriculture Commissioner K Surendra Mohan and Director B Gopi said that the state is also trying to diversify crops and increase production in a sustainable manner by providing basic infrastructure.

The department plans to increase peas cultivation area by 15%, and green gram and urad dal by 5%, they said, while stating it is bracing to distribute 28,680 quintals of seeds cluster-wise for cultivation in 20,490 hectares of land. This is expected to benefit 40,939 farmers, they added.

The officials also informed that the state has 20.30 quintals of seeds while only 18.73 lakh quintals of seeds are needed to cultivate 78.73 lakh acres of land. They also explained that to increase farm mechanisation, Rs 147.91 crore has been allocated for 2026-27 season. “By August 15, the state will be part of the DBT (direct benefit transfer) portal,” they added.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao will participate in the Rabi meet on Tuesday and explain the state’s action plan for the season.