TGSPDCL invites bids for UG cabling project

HYDERABAD: The TGSPDCL has invited bids for implementing underground cabling works in 11 divisions of Greater Hyderabad, as part of a Rs 4,051-crore project approved by the state government to replace overhead power lines.
The project covers the Banjara Hills, Secunderabad Cantonment, Paradise, Saifabad, Bowenpally, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Greenlands, Begum Bazar, Asmangadh and Azamabad divisions.
The underground network will replace existing 33 kV, 11 kV and low-tension (LT) overhead lines along major roads. In lanes and narrower areas, LT lines will be replaced with aerial bundled (AB) cables.
Where feasible, 33 kV, 11 kV and LT cables will be laid in a common trench to optimise costs and minimise disruption. The project is aimed at improving the reliability of power supply, reducing maintenance requirements and limiting outages and short circuits during severe weather.
11 divisions to be covered
The state government approved the project for the Metro zone — covering Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South circles — at an estimated cost of Rs 4,051 crore in November 2025. TGSPDCL has now invited bids for executing the works across the 11 divisions.
The division-wise project costs are: Banjara Hills Rs 318.31 crore, Cantonment Rs 306.94 crore, Paradise Rs 198.99 crore, Bowenpally Rs 174.72 crore, Mehdipatnam Rs 156.01 crore, Saifabad Rs 147.09 crore, Azamabad Rs 128.21 crore, Charminar Rs 125.07 crore, Asmangadh Rs 112.19 crore, Greenlands Rs 111.18 crore and Begum Bazar Rs 86.47 crore.
As part of the project, the selected agency will conduct GPS surveys and prepare base maps showing existing 33 kV and 11 kV feeders, poles, distribution transformers, electrical equipment and high-tension consumers. Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveys will identify existing underground cables, pipelines and other utilities along the proposed routes.
The agency will then prepare detailed drawings showing cable alignments, jointing locations and Ring Main Units (RMUs) for 33 kV, 11 kV and LT feeders. Existing telecommunications and other utility infrastructure along the routes will also have to be identified and protected during execution.