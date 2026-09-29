TGSPDCL invites bids for UG cabling project

HYDERABAD: The TGSPDCL has invited bids for implementing underground cabling works in 11 divisions of Greater Hyderabad, as part of a Rs 4,051-crore project approved by the state government to replace overhead power lines.

The project covers the Banjara Hills, Secunderabad Cantonment, Paradise, Saifabad, Bowenpally, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Greenlands, Begum Bazar, Asmangadh and Azamabad divisions.

The underground network will replace existing 33 kV, 11 kV and low-tension (LT) overhead lines along major roads. In lanes and narrower areas, LT lines will be replaced with aerial bundled (AB) cables.

Where feasible, 33 kV, 11 kV and LT cables will be laid in a common trench to optimise costs and minimise disruption. The project is aimed at improving the reliability of power supply, reducing maintenance requirements and limiting outages and short circuits during severe weather.