TNIE Impact: Separate transformer, power line planned for Jangaon MCH after power fluctuation report

The power needs of the hospital and the estimated supply requirements were assessed to determine whether the power supply was practically meeting the requirements of the equipment and whether it was reaching the required level of satisfaction.

Finally, the inspection authorities decided that a separate electricity transformer was needed for uninterrupted power supply and that a separate electricity line should be erected for the MCH through the main substation to resolve the power troubles and ensure the safety of mothers and children in the hospital.

For the requirements of erecting the line and separating the transformer, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for immediate submission to the government for sanction.

Speaking to TNIE, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) Dr. D. Madhusudhan Reddy said that, with the publication of the news in The New Indian Express, justice is coming to the Mother and Child Hospital soon.

The teams from Warangal and NPDCL rushed to the hospital, and estimations were taken for the requirement of electricity supply to the hospital. “We are hopefully expecting uninterrupted power supply to the hospital soon; it will largely benefit newborns and mothers,” said Madhusudhan Reddy.