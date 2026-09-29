TNIE Impact: Separate transformer, power line planned for Jangaon MCH after power fluctuation report

JANGAON: Following the impact of a report published by The New Indian Express on 28th September 2026 regarding power fluctuations at the Mother and Child Hospital in Jangaon district headquarters, the state medical authorities immediately responded.
“Jangaon MCH needs transformer to prevent RIMS-like tragedy,” published a day later, prompted the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) authorities to rush to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and start power supply inspections.
The authorities inspected the equipment and requirements of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in consultation with the concerned hospital authorities.
The power needs of the hospital and the estimated supply requirements were assessed to determine whether the power supply was practically meeting the requirements of the equipment and whether it was reaching the required level of satisfaction.
Finally, the inspection authorities decided that a separate electricity transformer was needed for uninterrupted power supply and that a separate electricity line should be erected for the MCH through the main substation to resolve the power troubles and ensure the safety of mothers and children in the hospital.
For the requirements of erecting the line and separating the transformer, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for immediate submission to the government for sanction.
Speaking to TNIE, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) Dr. D. Madhusudhan Reddy said that, with the publication of the news in The New Indian Express, justice is coming to the Mother and Child Hospital soon.
The teams from Warangal and NPDCL rushed to the hospital, and estimations were taken for the requirement of electricity supply to the hospital. “We are hopefully expecting uninterrupted power supply to the hospital soon; it will largely benefit newborns and mothers,” said Madhusudhan Reddy.