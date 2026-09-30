3.3L more electors cleared for final rolls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: About 3.33 lakh more electors have been cleared for inclusion in the final publication of electoral rolls in Telangana in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of eligible electors to over 48.88 lakh.

The development follows the disposal of notices issued for logical discrepancies and non-mapping during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Monday, 45.54 lakh electors had been found eligible for inclusion in the final rolls.

According to the revised status released on Tuesday by the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, 92,88,181 notices were identified for generation, of which 92,88,180 have been generated. As many as 88,52,173 notices have been delivered, while 4,36,007 are pending delivery.

The authorities have so far conducted hearings in 61,87,444 cases relating to notices issued by Booth Level Officers. Another 12,99,368 cases are currently under verification by District Election Officers.

Following the hearings and verification, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have cleared 48,88,076 electors for inclusion in the final publication of the electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 9, 2026.