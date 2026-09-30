Close contests in University of Hyderabad polls

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students’ Union elections witnessed close contests among three major alliances, with the AISA-ASA-DSU-SFI-TSF combine leading in several key posts as counting progressed.

SFI candidate Dilshada won the president’s post with 1,674 votes after 40 rounds of counting. ABVP-SLVD’s Naresh P polled 1,298 votes, while PDSU’s K Naveen Kumar secured 340 votes.

AISA candidate Sidhant was leading the joint secretary contest with 1,521 votes after 35 rounds, followed by ABVP-SLVD’s Sapthagiri with 1,273 votes.

The vice-president contest was particularly close. ABVP-SLVD candidate Barsharani Behera led with 974 votes, just one vote ahead of TSF’s Korra Nithin Chauhan. NSUI’s Harsh Anand polled 374 votes.

ASA nominee leading in Gen Secy

In the general secretary contest, ASA candidate Pratik led with 872 votes, followed by ABVP-SLVD’s Venisa Choudhary with 765 votes. AIOBCSA’s CH Ratnakumar and MSF’s Aflah secured 248 and 244 votes, respectively.

ABVP-SLVD’s Madhur was leading the cultural secretary contest with 1,056 votes, while ASA’s Abhinash Kumar had 993 votes. For sports secretary, ABVP-SLVD’s Banoth Sai led with 883 votes, followed by DSU’s Villiyamkery with 796 and NSUI’s Swati with 683 votes.

The three alliances in the fray are AISA-ASA-DSU-SFI-TSF, PDSU-MSF-Fraternity-NSUI and ABVP-SLVD. The vote figures were from different stages of counting for each post.