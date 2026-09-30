CM Revanth seeks Centre’s help on Tummidihatti

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to accord permissions for the Tummidihatti, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarama projects.

The chief minister, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, called on Patil in Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he requested the Union minister to convince the Maharashtra government to give its consent to Telangana to construct the Tummidihatti barrage.

The chief minister informed Patil that the proposed barrage, to be constructed at a height of 152 metres, would enable the state to divert Godavari water to Yellampalli through gravity, thereby saving energy. Stating that the government had already furnished the information sought by Maharashtra, he requested Patil to ensure that an agreement was reached between the two states on the project.

Revanth also requested the Union minister to grant environmental clearances at the earliest for the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sitarama LIS and Gouravelli reservoirs. The delay in granting the required permissions was escalating project costs, he said.

He also sought clearances pending with the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the Sammakka Sagar project. A detailed project report had already been submitted to the CWC, Revanth said, adding that the project required inter-state clearances. The Telangana government was in touch with Chhattisgarh to obtain a no-objection letter for the project, he said.

Revanth also requested Patil to direct the Krishna River Management Board to install telemetry systems at various locations along the Krishna river. The government had already released Rs 4.15 crore required for installing the telemetry system in the first phase, Revanth informed Patil. He also requested Patil to expedite the installation of telemetry systems under the second and third phases.