Deputy CM Bhatti calls for struggle to protect self-respect of Dalits

HYDERABAD: Condemning the alleged insult to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called for a united nationwide struggle to protect the self-respect of Dalits and Adivasis.

Addressing a Dalit-Adivasi Self-Respect Conference organised by the Congress SC and ST MPs Forum in New Delhi, he said it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the Constitution that established the values of equality, liberty, fraternity and the abolition of untouchability in the country.

He recalled that the first resolution against untouchability was adopted under the leadership of the Congress, followed by the adoption and implementation of the Constitution.

Vikramarka alleged that the BJP does not have faith in the Constitution. He criticised what he described as attempts to promote the ideology associated with the Manusmriti and Manu Dharma Shastra in place of constitutional values. “The Indian Constitution is what binds every citizen of the country together. Violating the Constitution means weakening the very foundations of the nation,” he said.

He said that the “purification ritual” conducted in Haldwani following Kharge’s public meeting was a serious issue concerning the self-respect of Dalits.

Vikramarka also criticised the action taken against Rahul Gandhi when he protested demanding registration of an FIR over the incident involving Kharge. He said that instead of taking action against those responsible, a case was filed against Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that governments have a responsibility to implement the constitutional guarantees that ensure equal rights and dignity for all citizens, he said: “We cannot accept a situation where crores of people, including SCs, Adivasis and minorities, are treated as second-class citizens. We must all come together and fight for our self-respect.”