Enrol more graduate voters: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Reviewing the party’s preparations for the upcoming graduates’ MLC polls, State BJP president N Ramachander Rao on Tuesday called upon the cadre to organise programmes to attract more graduates and enlist them as voters.

Addressing a preparatory meeting, he urged educated citizens to raise their voice against the Congress and BRS. He recalled that the party had, from the days of the Jan Sangh, performed well in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ segments.

Elections to these constituencies attain importance as they reflect the opinion of graduates across 76 assembly constituencies. The outcome is set to be considered a barometer of what the future holds, he said.

“It was the BJP that had sought the revival of the Legislative Council and had voted in 2005 in Parliament backing the revival of the council. This has given representation to the graduates. The party had won emphatically in this constituency in 2015. We gave a tough fight to the BRS in the subsequent elections despite the misuse of official machinery along with its financial muscle. The party continues to have a strong base among graduates,” he said.