Indiramma house keys in one year: Minister Ponguleti Reddy

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said the keys to Indiramma houses would be handed over to beneficiaries within a year.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Indiramma Towers, comprising Ground+10 floors, at Red Hills in Nampally Assembly constituency, in the presence of Minister for Minorities Mohd Azharuddin and others, Srinivas Reddy said the government was committed to helping poor families own houses.

He said government land belonging to various departments in the CURE area was being identified and transferred to the Housing department for construction of Ground+10 residential apartment towers.

Although land in the city was valued at Rs 200-Rs 250 crore per acre, the government’s priority was to provide houses to poor rather than generate revenue by selling the land, he said.