Our 134 acres merged with Erravalli, allege Venkatapur villagers

HYDERABAD: Alleging that their lands were included in Survey No 325 of Erravalli after the launch of the Dharani portal, the residents of Venkatapur in Markoor mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday urged Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to conduct a survey of the said lands.
The villagers, who met the minister here, said that they have lost the rights over their ancestral properties and requested him to do justice to them.
The villagers, including Thummala Satyanarayana, Seri Posaiah, Seri Srikanth, Putta Vithal, Putta Dayanand and Bachali Jahangir, submitted a representation to the minister, stating that records relating to 134 acres of their land located in Survey Nos 38, 41, 47, 85, 88 and 100 were changed and the same lands were included in Survey No 325 of Erravalli.
They alleged that during the BRS regime, officials took their pattadar passbooks with an assurance that they would issue new pattadar passbooks. “However, we have not received the pattadar passbooks till now. The officials have hoodwinked us,” they told the minister, while adding that their lands were included in Survey No 325 in the name of mapping during the BRS regime.
They said that since the government is currently conducting a survey of lands in Survey No 325, it should also conduct a survey of their lands and fix the boundaries and urged the government to issue pattadar passbooks to them.
The villagers also said that some of them, who lost their lands to a reservoir project, were not paid any compensation. Devasu Kunta and Muttalingam Kunta were merged into the Panduranga reservoir, they added.
Responding to their requests, the minister said that a comprehensive survey of their lands would be conducted. “We will ensure that no eligible farmer is deprived of their land rights,” he said.