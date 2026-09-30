Our 134 acres merged with Erravalli, allege Venkatapur villagers

HYDERABAD: Alleging that their lands were included in Survey No 325 of Erravalli after the launch of the Dharani portal, the residents of Venkatapur in Markoor mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday urged Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to conduct a survey of the said lands.

The villagers, who met the minister here, said that they have lost the rights over their ancestral properties and requested him to do justice to them.

The villagers, including Thummala Satyanarayana, Seri Posaiah, Seri Srikanth, Putta Vithal, Putta Dayanand and Bachali Jahangir, submitted a representation to the minister, stating that records relating to 134 acres of their land located in Survey Nos 38, 41, 47, 85, 88 and 100 were changed and the same lands were included in Survey No 325 of Erravalli.