Telangana: Evicted by son, elderly couple restored to home

NALGONDA: Invoking the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the district administration on Tuesday restored an elderly couple to their Miryalaguda residence, ending 11 months of homelessness after their son allegedly evicted them.

Officials said administration has been assisting abandoned senior citizens under the Act.

Singam Anjaiah, 65, a retired police constable, and his wife Yadamma lived in Chaitanyanagar, Miryalaguda. After one son died, they took responsibility for the education and marriages of their other children.

The couple owned eight acres in Pedda Devulapally village of Tripuraram mandal, retaining 1.5 acres and distributing the rest among their children. They also transferred their house in Chaitanyanagar, where they had lived for 12 years, to their son Ramesh, trusting him to care for them.

However, Ramesh allegedly evicted them around 11 months ago, locked the house and moved to Hyderabad with his family. The couple, who had age-related ailments, were left without shelter.