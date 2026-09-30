Telangana's JNTU students block NH over ragging incident

SANGAREDDY: Students of Sultanpur JNTU staged a rasta roko, alleging that a second-year student had been assaulted by seniors on Tuesday. Traffic on the Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola National Highway came to a standstill for nearly an hour before police intervened and pacified the students.

Over the past few days, second-year students from various departments had been holding meetings regarding freshers’ day celebrations at the campus. During one such meeting, an argument broke out between second-year BTech students, leading to a minor clash.

On Monday, fourth-year students allegedly intervened and assaulted a second-year student. He reportedly suffered neck injuries after being allegedly throttled and was taken to a private hospital in Sangareddy for treatment.

His parents arrived at the college on Tuesday morning and lodged a complaint with the principal. However, alleging that the principal had not taken the matter seriously, second-year students staged a protest.

The students boycotted classes and gathered at the college’s main gate. Though security personnel closed the gates to prevent them from leaving, the students broke through the security cordon and staged a sit-in on the NH.

They demanded strict action against the seniors allegedly involved in the assault and measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.