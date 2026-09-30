Telangana's Malkapur village farmers oppose acquisition of fertile lands

SANGAREDDY: Farmers of Malkapur village in Kondapur mandal have opposed the proposed acquisition of 12.07 acres of fertile agricultural land, saying it would threaten their livelihoods.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) is acquiring government land in Survey No. 481, adjacent to the national highway. Revenue officials have issued notices to the assignees as part of the process.

The farmers said 16 small and marginal farmers were cultivating the land, where paddy and other crops are grown. They urged the government to acquire land unsuitable for cultivation instead.

They also alleged that the government was acquiring land that had been allotted to them by a previous Congress government, while simultaneously claiming to grant full ownership rights over assigned lands.

Referring to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the farmers said fertile agricultural land should not be acquired when alternatives were available.

Mallaiah, a farmer, alleged that the government had not clarified the compensation. He demanded compensation based on the prevailing market rate and sought at least Rs 10 crore per acre if the acquisition proceeded.

Village sarpanch M Kumar said small and marginal farmers depended entirely on agriculture and urged authorities to locate industries on land unfit for cultivation. He said compensation should reflect prevailing market rates for private land.

Kondapur tahsildar Ashok confirmed that TGIIC was acquiring the land but said the compensation rate had not been finalised. “A committee will decide the price, taking into account the market rate. The land acquisition process has already been explained to the farmers,” he said.