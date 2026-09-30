TGSPDCL demand touches 12,044 MW

HYDERABAD: Electricity demand in the jurisdiction of the TGSPDCL touched a new peak of 12,044 MW on Tuesday, the highest ever recorded in the organisation’s history.

The peak demand was registered at 3.52 pm, surpassing the previous highest demand of 11,828 MW recorded during the current financial year on September 11 at 12.44 pm.

Within Greater Hyderabad, peak demand stood at 4,072 MW on September 28 at 6.42 pm, while electricity consumption touched 82.89 million units (MU). The highest demand recorded in the GHMC area during the current financial year was 4,782 MW on May 22 at 3.33 pm, when consumption also reached a high of 101.07 MU.

At the state level, peak demand stood at 19,133 MW on September 28 at 12.56 pm, with total consumption of 326.70 MU, according to the Telangana TRANSCO State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). The highest demand recorded in Telangana during the current financial year remains 19,543 MW, registered on September 9 at 10.41 am.

Officials said the government was ensuring uninterrupted power supply to meet agricultural requirements in rural areas, including electricity needs for paddy cultivation and other crops. Special operational measures were being implemented to cater to rising consumption in the agriculture sector.

TGSPDCL officials said the increasing demand was being met without interruption through advance planning, augmentation of substation capacities, strengthening of the power network and modernisation of transmission and distribution systems.