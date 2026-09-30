Telangana

TPCC president Mahesh credits Tagore for Congress’s success in Telangana

He also credited Tagore for playing a role in the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief, which, according to him, led to the party winning the Assembly elections in 2023.
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud greets his counterpart from Tamilnadu Manickam Tagore on the latters visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud greets his counterpart from Tamilnadu Manickam Tagore on the latters visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday credited his Tamil Nadu counterpart Manickam Tagore with the success the Congress achieved in Telangana. Tagore previously served as the AICC in-charge of Telangana.

Addressing the media, along with Tagore, at Gandhi Bhavan here, Mahesh said: “Manickam Tagore served as the AICC state in-charge in 2020 and played a key role in strengthening the party in the state. Decisions taken by Tagore during his tenure as the AICC in-charge contributed to the Congress’ success, leading to it forming the government in the state.”

He also credited Tagore for playing a role in the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief, which, according to him, led to the party winning the Assembly elections in 2023.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra helped strengthen the party and contributed to the Congress’ return to power in Telangana.

Tagore, meanwhile, expressed his delight at visiting Gandhi Bhavan, the “historic state headquarters” of Telangana, after four years.

Telangana
AICC
TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

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