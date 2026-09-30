Vizag man held for killing woman in hotel

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Visakhapatnam, Srinivasa Ravi Teja, for allegedly killing a woman, Sharon Nikita, at an OYO hotel on September 21. Police said Nikita, a native of Jharkhand, had been in a relationship with the accused for nearly four years. SHO KV Subba Rao said Ravi Teja told police that he killed Nikita after she allegedly pressured him to marry her.

Police received a complaint on September 22 regarding Nikita’s death and launched an investigation. During the probe, police identified Ravi Teja as the accused.

When police went to his native place, they learnt that he had attempted suicide by allegedly consuming floor cleaner. After receiving treatment, he was discharged from hospital on Monday. Madhapur police subsequently apprehended him and brought him to Hyderabad.

The accused was produced before the Nampally court and sent to judicial remand.

During questioning, Ravi Teja reportedly told police that he and Nikita had been living together for around four years. The two had frequent arguments over issues in their relationship, police said.

Recently, when Nikita allegedly asked him to marry her, an altercation took place, during which Ravi Teja allegedly killed her while he was intoxicated.

Further investigation is under way.