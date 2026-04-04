UP farmer shocked by Rs 14.66 crore tax notices for Delhi firm he never owned

Budaun (UP): A farmer from Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh, was left stunned after receiving tax notices totaling Rs 14.66 crore, allegedly linked to a fraudulent firm operating under his name in Delhi.

Bhola Singh, a resident of Khurrampur Bhamori in Wazirganj, said he received an income tax notice on March 29 directing him to pay Rs 1.02 crore. Shortly after, the GST office issued a notice demanding Rs 13.63 crore. Singh clarified that he had never traveled to Delhi nor established any business.

Officials investigating the matter revealed that a firm named "Ram Store" in Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area (Phase-1) had used Singh’s Aadhaar and PAN numbers to carry out transactions worth crores.

Budaun District Magistrate Avneesh Rai confirmed that a two-member team, comprising the Additional District Magistrate (Finance) and the Deputy Commissioner (GST), has been formed to investigate the case. “The matter appears to involve fraud and forgery. The team will conduct a thorough investigation and legal action will be taken against the guilty parties,” Rai said.

Singh has approached both the Wazirganj Police Station and the Cyber Crime Police Station, but his complaint has not yet been registered, adding to his distress. He emphasized that he could not repay such a massive sum even if he sold all his land and assets and urged the administration to ensure an impartial inquiry and strict action against the culprits.

(With inputs from PTI)