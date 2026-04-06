Three arrested after 3 men die from consuming 'poisonous' liquor in UP's Bahraich

MEERUT: Police have arrested three people, including a woman, after three men drank alcohol from the same bottle and died, officials said on Sunday, adding that they suspected foul play.

Police arrested three people, including a woman, after three men drank alcohol from the same bottle and died, officials have said, adding that they suspected foul play.

According to police on Sunday, the three victims -- Baburam (60), a grocery shop owner, Jitendra (35), who worked at his shop and Ankit alias Daulat (40) -- purchased liquor from a government-authorised country liquor outlet on Friday evening and began drinking at the spot.

However, soon after, they began vomiting and complained of abdominal pain. They were rushed to a hospital where Jitendra and Ankit were declared dead, and Baburam passed away during treatment.

Upon receiving information, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police for the Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, District Magistrate VK Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey, and District Excise Officer Pradeep Kumar reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

SSP Avinash Pandey said that preliminary investigations did not confirm whether the liquor was "toxic or expired". The bottling date was found to be February 11, 2026, and other bottles from the same batch received no such complaints.

After the Excise Laboratory report failed to confirm the presence of methanol or chloral hydrate, the police conducted a deeper probe, which revealed that the incident was not a case of ordinary alcohol consumption but rather a murder executed as part of a conspiracy, police said.

Pandey said that during the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, technical evidence, and inquired locally. Following this, the case was deemed suspicious.

During interrogation, the prime accused, Pawan Ahlawat (alias Poli), revealed that he had been involved in a long-standing relationship with the deceased Ankit's sister, Alka.

Alka was distressed by her brother's alcohol addiction and his violent behaviour, leading to the formulation of a plan to kill him.

As part of this plan, Pawan procured a poisonous chemical from an acquaintance, Ashok Verma, mixed it into a pouch of liquor, resealed it, and handed it over to Ankit.

Police said that Ankit consumed the said liquor. Jitendra and Baburam, who were present at the scene, also drank from the same bottle, resulting in their deaths.

Police have arrested Alka, Pawan Ahlawat, and Ashok Verma. Further investigation is underway.