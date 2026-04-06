UP defence start-up develops AI-based, low cost ‘Divyastra’ drone developed for Armed Forces

LUCKNOW: Once infamous for manufacture and use of illegal firearms, Uttar Pradesh is now carving a new identity by emerging as a hub for defence manufacturing and start-ups as part of defence corridor.

The transformation is more prominent in state capital Lucknow, a key node of the corridor. Lucknow, besides having the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit, has private start-ups developing advanced drone technology.

A company named Hoverit--founded by Pawan, Ravindra Pal Singh, and Saurabh Singh--has developed an advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named 'Divyastra MK-1.' As per the entreprenuers, the drone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of modern warfare, capable of both surveillance and precision strikes.

As per sources, one of the key highlights of the newly designed drone is its impressive 500-kilometer range along with an approximate 5-hour flight endurance and an AI-based targeting system.

It can operate at an altitude of up to 10,000 feet and carry a payload of around 15 kilograms, enabling it to hit targets with high accuracy.

An official spokesperson said that the drone was reported to be significantly cost-effective compared to other alternatives available in the market. He added that the founders of the start-up attributed their rapid progress to the supportive ecosystem created by the state government, including initiatives like the Defence Corridor and start-up-friendly policies.