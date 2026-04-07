'Akhilesh’s Lyari Raj or Dhurandhar CM?': Film-inspired hoardings spotted in UP

LUCKNOW: A series of comparison of real leaders with 'reel' heroes from 'Dhurandhar 2' has triggered controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with Opposition parties terming it as saffron propaganda just after the release of the film.

A poster depicting gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI had drawn strong reaction from Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party (SP).

More recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was portrayed as the film antagonist ‘Rehman Dakait’ in posters that made an appearance across state capital Lucknow and other districts. The caption on it read: "What do you want? ‘Akhilesh’s Lyari Raj’ or a ‘Dhurandhar CM’?"

The poster has a picture of Akhilesh Yadav on one side and of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the other.

The hoardings, put up by an organisation named ‘Youth Against Mafia’, feature news clippings beneath Akhilesh’s image highlighting riots during his tenure in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli. On the other, under CM Yogi’s image, are clippings of action taken against gangsters-turned-politicians such as Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.

These hoardings have been installed at major intersections across Lucknow, including areas around the Chief Minister’s residence. Their appearance has intensified political debate drawing the attention of passers-by and local residents.