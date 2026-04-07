'Akhilesh’s Lyari Raj or Dhurandhar CM?': Film-inspired hoardings spotted in UP

LUCKNOW: A series of comparison of real leaders with 'reel' heroes from 'Dhurandhar 2' has triggered controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with Opposition parties terming it as saffron propaganda just after the release of the film.
A poster depicting gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI had drawn strong reaction from Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party (SP).
More recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was portrayed as the film antagonist ‘Rehman Dakait’ in posters that made an appearance across state capital Lucknow and other districts. The caption on it read: "What do you want? ‘Akhilesh’s Lyari Raj’ or a ‘Dhurandhar CM’?"
The poster has a picture of Akhilesh Yadav on one side and of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the other.
The hoardings, put up by an organisation named ‘Youth Against Mafia’, feature news clippings beneath Akhilesh’s image highlighting riots during his tenure in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli. On the other, under CM Yogi’s image, are clippings of action taken against gangsters-turned-politicians such as Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.
These hoardings have been installed at major intersections across Lucknow, including areas around the Chief Minister’s residence. Their appearance has intensified political debate drawing the attention of passers-by and local residents.
The hoardings also display the names and photographs of office-bearers of ‘Youth Against Mafia’, including Executive President Ashutosh Singh and General Secretary Abhinav Tiwari.
Such posters were also visible in Amethi, a Congress stronghold. The posters, put up outside the Amethi railway station and at various intersections, carry the same slogan as those which appeared in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, reacting to the posters, the Samajwadi Party strongly criticised the move, terming it politically motivated. Party spokesperson in Amethi, advocate Rajesh Mishra, said that the posters reflected the “frustration and desperation” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
He alleged that such tactics were being used because the BJP had realised it would not return to power in 2027, adding that the public was aware of these “attempts to mislead”.
Local authorities have taken note of the development. Amethi police station in-charge Ravi Singh said that information about the posters was received and a team had been dispatched to the locations.