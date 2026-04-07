Row erupts in Amethi as posters target Akhilesh Yadav ahead of UP assembly polls

AMETHI: Posters and hoardings targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have appeared at several locations in Amethi, sparking a political row months before the 2027 Assembly elections.

The posters, displayed outside Amethi railway station and at various intersections, carry the slogan: “Aap ko kya chahiye? Akhilesh ka Lyari raj.” The phrase refers to Lyari, a locality in Karachi, Pakistan, once known for gang violence, and recently referenced in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

The hoardings, reportedly put up by a group calling itself “Youth Against Mafia”, juxtapose alleged incidents of violence and riots during Yadav’s tenure as chief minister with the current government’s crackdown on organised crime under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.