17-year-old boy rapes minor girl in Lucknow, arrested

LUCKNOW: A 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in an under-construction house in Lucknow under Ashiana police station area late on Tuesday night. She was found with injury marks and her limbs tied.

According to her brother, the girl had been returning home from work when she sought shelter from rain near an under-construction building.

A 17-year-old boy and his four friends spotted the girl alone and held her captive. The group of boys assaulted and raped her.

According to the victim’s brother, when she did not reach home, the family members reached the spot while searching. Upon seeing the girl's family members, accused fled. Two accused jumped from the roof and got injured. Hearing the commotion, people from the surrounding area gathered.

All five accused were caught after being chased by the locals who handed over the perpetrators of crime to the police.

The police have admitted the girl to Lokbandhu Hospital for treatment.

According to police, during the interrogation, the victim acknowledged that the accused was her acquaintance.

A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim and the matter is being investigated.

As per the family sources, the victim, originally from Kannauj district, lives with her family in a rented house in the Ashiana area. Her father is a mason. Her mother works in households.