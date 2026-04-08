17-year-old boy rapes minor girl in Lucknow, arrested

LUCKNOW: A 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in an under-construction house in Lucknow under Ashiana police station area late on Tuesday night. She was found with injury marks and her limbs tied.
According to her brother, the girl had been returning home from work when she sought shelter from rain near an under-construction building.
A 17-year-old boy and his four friends spotted the girl alone and held her captive. The group of boys assaulted and raped her.
According to the victim’s brother, when she did not reach home, the family members reached the spot while searching. Upon seeing the girl's family members, accused fled. Two accused jumped from the roof and got injured. Hearing the commotion, people from the surrounding area gathered.
All five accused were caught after being chased by the locals who handed over the perpetrators of crime to the police.
The police have admitted the girl to Lokbandhu Hospital for treatment.
According to police, during the interrogation, the victim acknowledged that the accused was her acquaintance.
A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim and the matter is being investigated.
As per the family sources, the victim, originally from Kannauj district, lives with her family in a rented house in the Ashiana area. Her father is a mason. Her mother works in households.
According to victim’s brother, their mother was not feeling well. Due to this, the sister went to work in households in place of their mother on Tuesday evening. As she was returning home after finishing work at around 8.30 pm, it began raining heavily and she took shelter in an under-construction house. During this time, the accused arrived with his friends and committed the crime.
When the sister did not reach home late at night, the family members started searching for her. A sound was heard from a house under construction on the way. Family members reached the spot.
There, the girl was found in an unconscious condition. Her hands and feet were tied. Seeing the family members, the accused started fleeing. People from the surrounding area also reached the spot. They surrounded and caught the accused.
The matter was reported to the police control room. Police immediately reached the spot. All the accused were taken into custody.
Moreover, the Police took the accused into custody and took them to the Ashiana police station. DCP Central Vikrant Veer reached the spot. He gathered information about the incident from family members and people around.
The forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene. As per the DCP, on Tuesday night, Ashiana police station received information via Dial 112 about the rape of a minor girl. Police immediately reached the spot and the main accused is being interrogated.