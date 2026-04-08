Schoolgirl allegedly gang-raped by seven people, threatened to leak video in UP's Bareilly

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven people in a cafe in Bareilly's Bhojipura area, police said on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged at Bhojipura Police Station.

According to the FIR, the accused were identified as Asad Haider alias Karan, Chand, restaurant owner Saifi, Samir Ahmad, Banti, and two unnamed persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that earlier on March 19, Asad had taken the girl to a room above 'Saifi Cafe' and sexually assaulted her, filming the process. He allegedly threatened to circulate the clip if she told anyone.

Later, on April 2, when the girl was on her way to school, she was forced by one of the accused to ride on his back to the cafe, where other people were already present.

The DSP said that the girl was on her way to school to collect her mark sheet when Chand stopped her and warned that if she did not meet Asad, he would post the video online. He took the girl to the cafe where she was raped by the accused.

The girl came home with the help of a passerby in a state of distress.

Mishra said she hid the incident from her family for two days out of fear, and spoke up only after relatives noticed her deteriorating condition.

Bhojipura area in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh, an FIR was filed on April 5 under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the seven accused.

A hunt is on for the accused who remain at large.

(With inputs from PTI)