UP CM Adityanath orders immediate relief for crop losses; highlights surge in agriculture growth rate

Expressing deep concern over the damage caused to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and incidents of fire in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure immediate compensation for affected farmers, while also highlighting the state’s improved agricultural growth rate over the past nine years.
Chairing a high-level review meeting in the morning, the chief minister said, "It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them with full commitment," according to an official statement.
The chief minister directed that an accurate, fair and time-bound assessment of losses for every affected farmer and sharecropper be conducted, and immediate compensation be ensured.
He said that effective coordination should be established at the district level among revenue, agriculture, and other departments concerned, and surveys should be completed quickly and reports sent to the government without delay, so that relief distribution is not held up.
He also asked the officials to maintain active coordination with insurance companies to ensure the quick settlement of crop insurance claims.
Officers have been instructed to directly reach out to farmers and ensure they receive the benefits of insurance schemes, so that maximum relief can be provided.
Directing the Revenue Department, the chief minister said, "Adequate funds should be immediately made available to each district from the State Disaster Relief Fund. District magistrates must ensure that assistance is provided to affected farmers in a prompt and transparent manner. Relief camps should be set up wherever required, and mandi committees should also extend all possible support to farmers."
Taking a sensitive approach towards fire incidents, the chief minister directed that in cases of loss of life and livestock, relief funds must be provided within 24 hours.
He also instructed that eligible beneficiaries be promptly covered under the Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana.
Additionally, families whose houses have been damaged or destroyed should be provided housing on priority under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.
The chief minister warned that any negligence in relief and rehabilitation work will be unacceptable, and accountability of officials concerned will be fixed.
Later in the day, addressing the gathering after inaugurating the sixth Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress-2026 in Lucknow, Adityanath said the state has significantly improved its agriculture growth rate over the past nine years.
"The state has some of the most fertile land and robust water resources, which, if utilised effectively, can yield significant results," he said.
He noted that the state's agriculture growth rate has increased from around eight per cent to 18 per cent during this period.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's importance in India's agrarian economy, he said the state accounts for 16-17 per cent of the country's population and possesses about 11 per cent of its cultivable land, contributing nearly 21 per cent to the nation's total foodgrain production.
The three-day Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress has been organised by the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research.
The theme of this year's congress is "Transforming Agriculture for Viksit Krishi–Viksit Bharat @2047".
State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, UPCAR Chairman Captain (Retd) Vikas Gupta, among others, were present at the inaugural session.
(WIth inputs from PTI)