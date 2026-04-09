Midnight ‘flying surgeons’ ran covert kidney transplant racket across four UP cities; nine arrested

LUCKNOW: A large-scale illegal kidney transplant racket, which originated from Ahuja Hospital in Kanpur, had its tentacles spread across nine hospitals in four cities in Uttar Pradesh, with investigators indicating that a group of ‘flying surgeons’ carried out covert procedures in the dead of night.

Investigations reveal that over 50 kidney transplants were carried out by the doctors involved in the racket, with patients charged between ₹50 lakh and ₹2.5 crore.

It may be recalled that the racket, earlier reported by this paper, came to light after a Bihar-based victim, Ayush, alleged that he was lured into donating his kidney but was paid a sum lower than what had been promised to him.

Following the complaint, police commenced a probe and traced the network, arresting several individuals, including doctors, lab assistants, technicians and drivers, while many still remain absconding.

“Of the total 15 accused, nine have been arrested so far. This includes doctors, hospital owners, and administrative personnel," said a police officer.

Six suspects, among them several doctors, are still on the run. According to police sources, teams are working with authorities in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut to trace their movements.

The police investigation revealed that thee medical practitioners-turned-kidney traffickers operated discreetly, carrying out procedures at night and leaving before dawn.

The probe team of Kanpur Police, investigating the kidney transplant racket that had been flourishing in the city for some time, identified a group referred to as the ‘flying surgeons’, comprising medicos engaged in an organised criminal operation.

As per the alleged modus operandi, the doctors in the network would arrive quietly, perform illegal kidney transplants between 3 am and 4 am, and leave without leaving a trace, a senior police officer said.

Surgeries were deliberately scheduled in the early hours at Ahuja Hospital, the hub of the racket in Kanpur. Before the procedures, CCTV cameras were switched off and most of the staff were either sent on leave or kept away from the operation theatre.

According to police sources, CCTV footage from nearby streets showed vehicles entering and leaving quietly, while inside, the operation theatres had no oversight. Hospital entry logs reportedly carried no record of these movements.