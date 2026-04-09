Over 24 vultures found dead in UP's Dudhwa buffer zone; secondary poisoning suspected

LUCKNOW: Over 25 vulture carcasses, presumably Himalayan Griffons, were found in an agricultural field in the buffer zone of Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

The DTR officials said on Thursday that the carcasses belonged to a protected vulture species under Wildlife Protection Act.

Consequently, the DTR authorities approached the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, to ascertain the cause of death of the birds.

According to DTR buffer zone, deputy director and Divisional Forest Officer (North), Lakhimpur Kheri, Kirti Chaudhary, while 25 vultures were found dead, six others were found in an unconscious sate and with immediate medical intervention they were rescued and released only after being found fit to fly.

As per the DTR sources, the carcass of a few dogs was also recovered from the same field. It was suspected that the vultures died due to secondary poisoning.