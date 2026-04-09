Six-month-old killed after temple wall collapses in Lucknow; probe underway

LUCKNOW: A six-month-old boy died after sustaining injuries from a wall collapse incident at a temple here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am at an old Hanuman temple in Dandiya under the Aliganj police station limits, when a dilapidated wall of the temple suddenly collapsed.

According to the police, some people had built makeshift huts along the wall and were living there. The infant, son of Gajodhar, an autorickshaw driver originally from Sitapur, currently residing near the temple, was trapped under the debris when the wall caved in.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, pulled out the boy from the rubble, and took him to a hospital, following which he was referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for advanced treatment. The boy later succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officials said.

Police personnel have been deployed at the scene to maintain law and order, and further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, they added.