Rejected proposal turns deadly: Woman dies in UP acid attack case

KUSHINAGAR (UP): Police have arrested two persons in connection with a fatal acid attack that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and left her mother critically injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Morwan area under Ramkola police station limits, when unidentified assailants allegedly entered a house and threw acid on Kajal (23) and her mother Lilavati Devi (58) while they were asleep. Both sustained severe burn injuries and were first taken to Kushinagar Medical College before being referred to Gorakhpur Medical College in a critical condition. Kajal died during treatment on Friday morning, while her mother continues to battle for life.

An FIR was registered at Ramkola police station on the complaint of Abhishek Yadav, brother of the deceased. Based on inputs from the family, two individuals—Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu—were initially named in the complaint.

Police later arrested two suspects, identified as Chhotelal Kharwar and Anuj Kushwaha, both residents of Kushinagar district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said during interrogation the accused revealed that Chhotelal had developed a one-sided attraction towards the victim and had been pursuing her despite repeated rejection. The woman had reportedly refused his advances, stating that her marriage had already been arranged elsewhere.

Police said that in anger over her refusal, the accused allegedly conspired with associates, entered the house by climbing onto the roof through a window, and carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.

Officials added that two other accused—Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu—are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

(With inputs from PTI)