Six killed, seven critically injured as bus, truck collide head-on in UP's Hapur

LUCKNOW: Six people were killed and several others critically injured, when a bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawathi road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to police sources, the bus carrying 12 passengers, who were returning after attending a wedding at Dasna in Ghaziabad, was headed to Gulawathi in Bulandshahr.
The collision was so severe that the bus overturned, and passengers were trapped inside.
Police and rescue teams quickly reached the spot and pulled the passengers out by breaking the windows of the vehicle. Locals and passersby also helped in the rescue operation.
The injured were quickly transported to hospitals, and the road was cleared for traffic.
Families of the victims were informed. One deceased is yet to be identified, possibly the driver of the truck.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.
District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Ved Kumar inspected the accident site. They also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.
"The accident occurred due to high speed and darkness. Police teams immediately reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations were started. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Traffic was disrupted for some time after the accident. However, the truck has been removed from the site, and the traffic has returned to normal," said SP Gyananjay Singh.
He added that seven persons were admitted at Rama Medical College and GS Medical College, while a few others were being treated in Dhaulana. A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident was underway.