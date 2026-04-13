Six killed, seven critically injured as bus, truck collide head-on in UP's Hapur

LUCKNOW: Six people were killed and several others critically injured, when a bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawathi road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police sources, the bus carrying 12 passengers, who were returning after attending a wedding at Dasna in Ghaziabad, was headed to Gulawathi in Bulandshahr.

The collision was so severe that the bus overturned, and passengers were trapped inside.

Police and rescue teams quickly reached the spot and pulled the passengers out by breaking the windows of the vehicle. Locals and passersby also helped in the rescue operation.

The injured were quickly transported to hospitals, and the road was cleared for traffic.