NIA court awards life term to three for UP terror plot linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

LUCKNOW: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for allegedly conspiring to carry out bomb blasts in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of al-Qaeda’s India affiliate, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The convicts, Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin alias Mushir from Lucknow, and Tawheed Ahmad Shah from Jammu & Kashmir, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in July 2021. Police had then claimed they were planning suicide bombings in crowded public places across the state.

The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency for investigation. The three were produced before the court under heavy security during the hearing.

According to special public prosecutor Mithlesh Kumar Singh, the court found them guilty on multiple charges and awarded life imprisonment along with fines. The court held them guilty of “waging, or attempting to wage, war against the Government of India” and collecting arms with such intent.

They were also convicted under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The prosecution examined 42 witnesses, while the defence produced five.

Defence counsel Mohammad Shoaib said they would challenge the verdict in a higher court.